Nigerian youths are not passionate about serious things – Frank Edoho

Social Media dramaLifestyle
By OluA

Popular media personnel and former host of ”Who wants to be a millionaire?”, Frank Edoho, shared his opinion on Nigerian youths and their kind of topic of discussion.

Frank stated that Nigerian youths would rather discuss football, reality TV shows like BBNaija, better gadgets or which country has better jollof rice.

He claimed that when topics like increased taxation, the unavailability of jobs and the devaluation of naira are mentioned, youths have no input.

Frank wrote on his Twitter account; ”Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Koddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli”.

“But when it’s time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira – deafening silence. Una no ready (You all aren’t ready)”.

 

