Nigerians drag Erica for sticking her tongue into Kiddwaya’s mouth barely a day after breaking up with him (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica has been dragged on social media for sticking her tongue into Kiddwaya’s mouth after breaking up with him.

The housemates have been loving up in the house for some time now, and fans have been longing to see them take their relationship to greater heights.

However, on Wednesday night, Erica made a U-turn and told Kiddwaya that they should go back to being just friends.

According to her, “My brain cannot handle this relationship in this house. I don’t think I’m ready to handle a relationship here.

However, a new clip of the two housemates eating, with Erica sticking her tongue into Kidd’s mouth has caused mixed reactions.

Watch the video below;