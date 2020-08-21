TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off herself after her boyfriend broke up with her (Video)

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
girlfriend-breakup

A video making the rounds on social media has captured a young lady crying uncontrollably and starting to get herself naked after her boyfriend broke up with her.

According to alleged reports, the lady had previously shared a video with her boyfriend, a relationship that recently ended in tears.

While some Nigerians have tagged her ‘immature’ for crying profusely over a guy who is probably chilling with someone else, others have encouraged her to forget him and move on.

Some also advised her to learn from her mistakes and desist from giving her whole heart to any other guy who approaches her for a relationship from now henceforth.

Watch the video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Man goes unclad while threatening to rape a woman in public (Video)

#BBNaija: “I saw you in my dream, you were marrying Kaisha” – Vee tells Brighto

Don Jazzy declares his current relationship status, says he is tired of his…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off…

“Don’t ever try this again” – Actress Nse Ikpe warns man who criticized her for…

Actor Uche Maduagwu exposes Nollywood Actresses who use “Juju” to get wealthy…

Police apprehend fleeing Ogun engineer who raped neighbour’s daughter

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply