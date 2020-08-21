Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off herself after her boyfriend broke up with her (Video)
A video making the rounds on social media has captured a young lady crying uncontrollably and starting to get herself naked after her boyfriend broke up with her.
According to alleged reports, the lady had previously shared a video with her boyfriend, a relationship that recently ended in tears.
While some Nigerians have tagged her ‘immature’ for crying profusely over a guy who is probably chilling with someone else, others have encouraged her to forget him and move on.
Some also advised her to learn from her mistakes and desist from giving her whole heart to any other guy who approaches her for a relationship from now henceforth.
Watch the video below;
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES