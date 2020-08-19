TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son,…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

#BBNaija: Ozo’s picture as a Corps member surfaces on…

Couple caught making out in the middle of a live Zoom meeting…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays spiritual curse on Vee

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-fan-curse-vee

A Nigerian lady and one of Erica’s female fans has taken to Twitter to place curses on Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee, for gossiping about Erica and her love interest, Kiddwaya.

erica

  The lady identified as Amaka Nnamanii shared a photo of Vee’s picture surrounded by candles, as she cursed Vee’s relationship to ‘sour like lime’.

vee

vee-curse

In her words;

Nobody can hate on d star gyal and go scord free. Erica is only nice to u Vee. For dis, u will regret gossipin Erica or Kidd. #kiddrica #stupid #veehive #warning we r not afraid to condemn u stupid bitter girl. Ur relationship will sour like dat lime Ewu.”

erica-fan-curse-vee

Mixed reactions have trailed her posts and as expected, the fans of Vee stood up for her and lashed out at the lady.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi causes argument among fans as she mistakenly divulges her real age in a…

#BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together,…

Billionaire, Terry Waya shares throwback picture with his son, Kiddwaya and his…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

#BBNaija: I can’t make out with you – Prince tells Tolanibaj why they…

Lady sparks debate online, says no man can last 2 mins with her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I don’t know if I can survive 5 more weeks in this house” – Vee states why…

Slay Queen designs boyfriend’s ‘gbola’ on her birthday cake as she shows off…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays spiritual curse on…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her emotional…

Accident victim to sue doctor for giving him blood to revive him when he was…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply