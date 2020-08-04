TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerians react to the video of a die-hard fan that tattooed Davido’s face and the DMW logo on permanently on his body (Video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido-fan-tattoo
0

One of the loyal fans of Nigerian singer and the DMW boss, Davido has gone to extreme lengths to prove his love and loyalty for the singer by making a tattoo of the singer and the logo of his record label on his thighs.

davido

The die-hard fan recognized as Dayo flaunted the tattoo on his social media page, expressing his love for the 27-year-old singer.

See video below ;

Mixed reactions trailed the young man’s action and some blasted him over what was deemed a ‘foolish act’.

Hope this comes to the notice of the singer so that this act of loyalty from the guy that some Nigerians tagged as “height of stupidity” could be compensated.

