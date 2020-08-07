TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Men rush to me, I don’t snatch them – Nengi…

#BBNaija: “Shut up your mouth”- Ozo clashes with…

I saw many dead bodies – Injured Nigerian survivor in Beirut…

“All the promises na fake, my father still dey drive okada” –…

BBNaija 2020: Ozo fires at Nengi, made it clear he is not…

“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga…

BBNaija 2020: Evicted housemate, Ka3na finally opens up on what…

Girl whose father refused to send her to school has successfully…

Lady rejects her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, insists he…

Nigerians react to the video of Big Brother Cameroon house almost going up in flames (WATCH)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
0

Barely 24 hours after Nigerians mocked Cameroonians over the ongoing Big Brother Cameroon tagged Biggy234, Twitter Nigeria has yet again taken to the platform to react as the Cameroonian Big Brother house was almost caught up in flames.

BIGGY234-1-house-on-fire

In a video that’s now making the rounds online, the housemates were making food in the kitchen when a loud explosion was heard.

The cooker had blown up with housemates who were close by, dash away for safety, while the other housemates rushed to the kitchen to find out what had caused the explosive sound.

Nigerians who are ever so savage on social media, could not pass up the opportunity to mock their neighbors over the incident.

Here are some reactions below,

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply