TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped…

Digital Identification replaces Plastic National ID Card

News
By OluA

The National Identity Commission has gone digital in the issuance of identity cards to Nigerians. This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, while briefing State House Correspondents, who also said that the review was part of the Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation programme of the government to bring the country’s identity management in line with modern standards.

“The card is just for convenience, the real thing is the number you have; with that number you are on the data bank, everything about you is there. We are just upgrading it such that your DNA too will be there very soon. Even if you are in a car, I will know if you are the one in the car with your DNA, it’s already captured. You are already captured, you cannot run away anymore,” Mr. Rauf Aregbesola said.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Isa Patami, also commented on the new digital identification. He said, “What the chairman (Aregbesola) is saying now is that we are no more talking about cards, the world has gone digital, so that card is no more.”

Therefore, all you need to do is to go the Google play store (for Android users) and install the NIMC App. Fill in your correct details on the online form and submit. Follow the required instructions on the page and download your digital National ID Card which you might also decide to print. This is, however, only for people who have registered.

The National Identity Commission has gone digital in the issuance of identity cards to Nigerians. This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, while briefing State House Correspondents, who also said that the review was part of the Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation programme of the government to bring the country’s identity management in line with modern standards.

“The card is just for convenience, the real thing is the number you have; with that number you are on the data bank, everything about you is there. We are just upgrading it such that your DNA too will be there very soon. Even if you are in a car, I will know if you are the one in the car with your DNA, it’s already captured. You are already captured, you cannot run away anymore,” Mr. Rauf Aregbesola said.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Isa Patami, also commented on the new digital identification. He said, “What the chairman (Aregbesola) is saying now is that we are no more talking about cards, the world has gone digital, so that card is no more.”

Therefore, all you need to do is to go the Google play store (for Android users) and install the NIMC App. Fill in your correct details on the online form and submit. Follow the required instructions on the page and download your digital National ID Card which you might also decide to print. This is, however, only for people who have registered.

Source: Olorisupergal

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Digital Identification replaces Plastic National ID Card

Man narrates how he had a baby with a ‘ghost’

US 2020 Election: Imo pastor sets to hold prayer for Donald Trump

Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social media, shares his first…

CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim singer for blasphemy

Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to…

I’ve been ill and in isolation — Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply