Digital Identification replaces Plastic National ID Card

The National Identity Commission has gone digital in the issuance of identity cards to Nigerians. This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, while briefing State House Correspondents, who also said that the review was part of the Citizen Data Management and Harmonisation programme of the government to bring the country’s identity management in line with modern standards.

“The card is just for convenience, the real thing is the number you have; with that number you are on the data bank, everything about you is there. We are just upgrading it such that your DNA too will be there very soon. Even if you are in a car, I will know if you are the one in the car with your DNA, it’s already captured. You are already captured, you cannot run away anymore,” Mr. Rauf Aregbesola said.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy of Nigeria, Isa Patami, also commented on the new digital identification. He said, “What the chairman (Aregbesola) is saying now is that we are no more talking about cards, the world has gone digital, so that card is no more.”

Therefore, all you need to do is to go the Google play store (for Android users) and install the NIMC App. Fill in your correct details on the online form and submit. Follow the required instructions on the page and download your digital National ID Card which you might also decide to print. This is, however, only for people who have registered.

Source: Olorisupergal