”No shame, how are you different from a fraudster” – OAP Toolz blasts Diezani over her comment on Yahoo Yahoo boys

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
0

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toolz Oniru has joined the list of top personalities in the industry to attack former Minister for petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke over her comment on Yahoo boys.

It would be recalled that Diezani made headline earlier this morning when she stated that majority of Nigerians especially the youths now see fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys as their role model.

Reacting to this via a post on her twitter page,Toolz tweeted:

”See normally I would laugh but this is so ridiculous. This lady must have lost her damn mind to come online and spew this nonsense. How are you different from a fraudster ma? She actually has no shame, which is sadly common for a lot of our (present and past) politicians.

No shame at all! Crazy woman.
When you guys are ready…we will find space and start a new country.”

