Nollywood actresses celebrate with Lizzy Anjorin and her husband as they buy brand new car (Video)

Yoruba actresses, Seyi Edun, She Baby, and others have congratulated controversial actress and newlywed, Lizzy Anjorin, and her husband as the duo purchased a new car.

Lizzy Anjorin took to her Instagram page to share the video of herself and her husband riding in the new car.

She wrote:

“Las las my papa don dey sabi ATARODO work”

Watch the video below…

View this post on Instagram Las las my papa don dey sabi ATARODO work 😆😄😃😆😁😄 A post shared by lizzyanjorin (@lizzyanjorin_original) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:54am PDT

Reacting to the video, She baby wrote: “Na tear Rubber ooo… CONGRATULATIONS Mrs Lawal”