“Nothing shall die in your hands” – Rachel Oniga prays for Funke Akindele

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rachel Oniga has turned into a prayer warrior just because of Funke Akindele who she seems to have grown fond of.

Rachel Oniga who featured in many blockbuster movies as well as representing top brands in the country took to official Instagram Page to bless the mother of twins.

The veteran actress while sharing an adorable picture of Funke Akindele prayed that nothing will die in her hands.

Sharing her picture, she wrote:

My darling @funkejenifaakindele Nothing dies in your hand in Jesus name. 😍🥰💛
#funkeakindele

