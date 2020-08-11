OAP Toolz melt fans heart with adorable first picture of her second child

Popular media personality, Toolz Oniru has got tongues wagging on social media as she finally unveiled her second child to the world.

It would be recalled that Toolz and her husband welcomed their second child to the world some weeks ago and just like top celebrities in the industry she has kept his face hidden.

Toolz took to her official Instagram Page some minutes to share a glimpse of the new born baby as she revealed the name he has been given.

Sharing an adorable picture of the young boy, Toolz Oniru wrote:

“The GENERAL aka Oluwafikayomi Eli Ikponmwosa”