Obasanjo: Kashamu avoided justice, couldn’t escape death

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday condoled with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over the demise of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu’s death was announced on Saturday after he succumbed to COVID-19 complications, according to former colleague Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

In a statement signed by his spokesman Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said while Kashamu’s death was “sad”, his life and history left “lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil.”

“Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria,” Obasanjo said.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Before his death, Senator Kashamu was engaged in a long, legal battle against the federal government over extradition to the US to face alleged drug trafficking charges.

Source: ChannelsTV