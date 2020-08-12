Olamide agrees Fireboy is the present and the future

YBNL label boss, Olamide Adedeji known as Olamide has thrown his support once again for Fireboy as he set to drop another album this month.

A follower on Twitter identifed as Giran YBNL tweeted “Consistenxt is the key, Fireboy is the present and the future.” Olamide responded by retweeting the tweet and this once again proves Olamide”s support for Fireboy, which he has been doing from day one.

Fireboy is expected to release his new Album Apollo this month.

The announcement came via his Twitter page when he wrote, “Apollo. 20th of August.” The album will be a follow-up to Nigeria’s best selling album of 2020 (so far) and Fireboy’s debut, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps.