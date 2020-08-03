On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am standing – Nengi claims (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
One of the popular housemates in the current BBNaija reality TV show, Nengi has made another bold claim as she dragged her fellow housemate and HOH, Lucy to filth for saying she has nothing to offer.

Nengi made this known while speaking with fellow housemate, Ozo where she ranted about the gossips going on about her, and how Lucy said she has nothing to offer.

Nengi dragged Lucy in the presence of Ozo, insisting that Lucy can never stand where she is standing, if not for Big Brother reality show.

 

According to Nengi, she came into the house and humbled herself and now she’s regretting it because the housemates are now riding her and seeing her as a nobody.

“On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am standing”, Nengi bragged.

 

