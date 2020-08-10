Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about being jealous

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor left happens to be one of the most favourite housemates in the current season owing to her personality as well as her beautiful body.

Dorathy, who seems to share a kind of bond with Ozo has cleared the air on being jealous of Nengi’s closeness to Ozo.

There seems to be a love triangle among the trio of Nengi, Ozo and Dorathy.

Dorathy speaking on Sunday night live eviction, told the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she does not have feelings for Ozo as assumed by many fans of the reality show.

According to her, she is not jealous of his relationship with Nengi and just friends with him.

“I remember I told Lucy and Ka3na that Ozo is cute but do not have feelings for Ozo

“I and Ozo are just friends.”