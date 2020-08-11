TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer for 600 years” receives house gift.

By Habeeb Bello
prophet 600 years
A Nigerian pastor who became widely popular on the internet after he was seen in a viral video, placing curses on a young man who called him a beggar has received a house gift.

600-years-pastor

The pastor’s unusual prayer and manner of angrily calling on God to make the person who called him a beggar should ”suffer for 600 years” is what made the video go viral eliciting a wide range of hilarious reactions and memes.

prophet-600-years-and-others

”God go punish your papa, I swear I go commot your teeth now. You go suffer for 600 years till you go prison, you go thief, them go catch you”, the pastor yelled.

Nigerians began to trace the identity of the pastor, with some people stretching out their helping hand to him.

Instagram skit maker, Dikeh who disclosed the good news on his Instagram page wrote;

“God is the greatest, Big Thanks To @prolifick5 for getting Prophet_600_years a house, I can’t even believe, but I just want to thank God and everyone who has partook in making this mans life better, May God bless you all”

