Pasuma, Saheed Osupa celebrate Fuji legend, Kollington Ayinla on birthday

By OluA

Popular Fuji musicians and suppose rivals, Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate their forerunner Kollington Ayinla on his birthday.

In a message posted on Instagram, Saheed Osupa prayed for the veteran singer for long life and good health.

In his Instagram post, Pasuma prayed mostly in Yoruba language for the man who calls himself the Fuji general.

