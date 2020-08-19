Pasuma, Saheed Osupa celebrate Fuji legend, Kollington Ayinla on birthday

Popular Fuji musicians and suppose rivals, Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma on Tuesday took to social media to celebrate their forerunner Kollington Ayinla on his birthday.
In a message posted on Instagram, Saheed Osupa prayed for the veteran singer for long life and good health.
In his Instagram post, Pasuma prayed mostly in Yoruba language for the man who calls himself the Fuji general.
Happy birthday sir motoro emi gigun pelu alafia toh peye funyin lagbara olohun oba insha ALLAHU 🙏🙏🙏🙏kolohun jeee kariyin peee sir,igba odun iseju kan niii sir @general_kollington_ayinla i celebrate yhu today and i will continue to celebrate yhu forever babaaaaaa miiii 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤❤❤❤
