Patience Ozokwor ‘Mama Gee’ on Grandma Duties (Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor better known as Mama Gee recently took to social media to share some lovely photos of her with her grand children.

The veteran actress who was excited to be surrounded by her Grand children wrote via her IG handle,

“Never a dull moment with my babies ❤ #GrandmaDuties #UnexplainableJoy

See photos below;

Patience Ozokwor born 14 September 1958 is a Nigerian musician, fashion designer, gospel singer and actress. She won the Best Supporting Actress 2012 & 2013 award at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Ozokwor was among 100 Nigerians honoured by the government to celebrate the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 2014.

