TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica,…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the…

Nigerians react as Erica’s female fan goes fetish, lays…

BBNaija: Adekunle Gold, Falz and others celebrate Vee, sent her…

Patoranking celebrates daughter, Wilmer as she clocks 2 with adorable photos

Entertainment
By OluA

Afropop singer and songwriter, Patoranking has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Wilmer who added a new age today, August 20.

Patoranking has always shown the world that he’s not taking the role of fatherhood for granted and chances that he would start anytime soon is not feasible.

The award winning singer and songwriter some hours ago took to his official Instagram Page to share some adorable pictures of Wilmer with her cakes and balloons as he wished her a happy birthday.

See the beautiful pictures below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

#BBNaija: Nigerians question Kiddwaya’s true motive as video of Kiddwaya…

See fans’ reactions as Somadina, Regina Daniels’ex-boyfriend reminds her…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya talks about his net worth and bank account compared to other…

“If I die today, don’t mourn me”, Actor Mustapha Sholagbade warns Nigerians

#BBNaija: Laycon freestyles for his crush, Erica, Kiddwaya’s reaction was…

Throwback to the viral video of BBNaija Lucy trying to return the U.S dollars…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Patoranking celebrates daughter, Wilmer as she clocks 2 with adorable photos

Toke Makinwa advises ladies on what to do before going into relationships to…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates his daughter, Valerie as she graduates from Babcock…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my business” Dorathy…

Brymo reveals what he will do with Grammy Award if given to him

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply