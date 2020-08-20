Patoranking celebrates daughter, Wilmer as she clocks 2 with adorable photos

Afropop singer and songwriter, Patoranking has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Wilmer who added a new age today, August 20.

Patoranking has always shown the world that he’s not taking the role of fatherhood for granted and chances that he would start anytime soon is not feasible.

The award winning singer and songwriter some hours ago took to his official Instagram Page to share some adorable pictures of Wilmer with her cakes and balloons as he wished her a happy birthday.

See the beautiful pictures below: