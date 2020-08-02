TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M) Lamborghini (Photos/Video))

Afropop singer and songwriter, Patoranking has finally received the delivery of his new Lamborghini that has cost him a staggering sum of $225k (₦86.4M).

It would be recalled that Patoranking gave fans a hint about the new car when he posted some pictures on his Instastories a few days ago.

He has now updated his followers via his official Instagram Page by sharing pictures of the new whip to encourage fans on the task ahead of them for the new week.

Trying to promote his new song, Patoranking urged fans to protect their vicinity as he made sure all eyes are on his new whip.

See pictures of the new Lamborghini below:

Protect Your “ABULE” 😷 by @onpointclothingng

“ABULE” Galala is Back #ABULE #ABULECHALLENGE #THREE

I stopped smoking because of Coronavirus – Reminisce reveals (Video)

 

