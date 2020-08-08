People expecting me to fail are wasting their time – Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye now known as MrP was a former member of the now defunct Psquare group alongside his twin brother Paul Okoye and their elder brother Jude Okoye.

MrP in a latest statement via his social media handle to spoke on how hard work has helped him attain his present stage while stressing that people expecting him to fail are wasting their time.

He wrote, “I’ve worked so hard to be where I am today and it’s not funny!… expecting me to fail is a waste of time! So just wake up from that sleep. Border Crossed since 2010 #TheProdigal”