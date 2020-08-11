Peter Okoye shares video of him eating Termites, says he loves Grasshoppers too

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye now known as Mr P a former member of the defunct Psquare group recently took to social media to share some of his best delicacies.

Peter Okoye in a post via his Twitter handle revealed he loves eating Termites as he recounted his experience while growing up in the Northern part of Nigeria.

He shared a video of his plate filled with Termites as he disclosed that aside from termites he loves grasshoppers too.

See video below: