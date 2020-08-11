TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Man cries out when the girl he picked from a club refused to…

Ozo and I are just friends – Dorathy clears the air about…

#BBnaija: Laycon will win, Erica needs to go next week –…

Peter Okoye shares video of him eating Termites, says he loves Grasshoppers too

Social Media drama
By OluA
0

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye now known as Mr P a former member of the defunct Psquare group recently took to social media to share some of his best delicacies.

Peter Okoye in a post via his Twitter handle revealed he loves eating Termites as he recounted his experience while growing up in the Northern part of Nigeria.

He shared a video of his plate filled with Termites as he disclosed that aside from termites he loves grasshoppers too.

READ ALSO

People expecting me to fail are wasting their time –…

If you’re a Nigerian and you are still surprised then…

See video below:

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply