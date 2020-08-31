Photos of teenage boy ‘going out’ with two sisters causes mixed reactions online

A teenage boy has allegedly flaunted his two girlfriends, in photos that have been making rounds online.

In the photo, the unidentified boy is seen kissing the girls to show that they are in love.

The alleged girlfriends who were wearing similar outfits were seen kissing each other in one of the pictures.

However, the photos have created lots of mixed reactions from online users.

Some users find it not only absurd that the young teenager was dating two girls at a time but speculated that the two girls might be related, probably siblings.

See the photos below,