PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

Renowned Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, on Thursday, hosted the maiden anniversary of Progressive Witches and Wizards Association in Osun.

The meeting held at the Araba castle in Osogbo.

During the meeting, Elebuibon charged members of the group to seek knowledge about themselves and use their natural powers to improve their individual fortune and help the country.

He urged leaders and security agencies in the country to work towards putting an end to the shedding of blood.

He warned Nigerians, especially traditionalists not to engage in the killing of fellow men to avoid impending punishment hanging on people behind bloodshedding in the country.

Elebuibon said, “Eledumare is displeased with the shedding of the blood of innocent Nigerians. And there is grave punishment for that. It is happening in the north and down south. Political leaders and heads of security agencies in Nigeria must work to put an end to this. If they fail to do that, the consequences will be too heavy for this country.”

In her remarks, the coordinator of the group, Oyelola Elebuibon, opined that people have an erroneous idea of what witchcraft means, saying members of the group are “good husbands, wives, and mothers, that would always work for the progress of their families and well-wishers”.

She urged the witches and wizards to be of good behavior and put up acts that would encourage people of other faith to seek more knowledge about them.

Source: PUNCH