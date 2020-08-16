TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

News
By OluA

Renowned Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, on Thursday, hosted the maiden anniversary of Progressive Witches and Wizards Association in Osun.

The meeting held at the Araba castle in Osogbo.

During the meeting, Elebuibon charged members of the group to seek knowledge about themselves and use their natural powers to improve their individual fortune and help the country.

He urged leaders and security agencies in the country to work towards putting an end to the shedding of blood.

He warned Nigerians, especially traditionalists not to engage in the killing of fellow men to avoid impending punishment hanging on people behind bloodshedding in the country.

Elebuibon said, “Eledumare is displeased with the shedding of the blood of innocent Nigerians. And there is grave punishment for that. It is happening in the north and down south. Political leaders and heads of security agencies in Nigeria must work to put an end to this. If they fail to do that, the consequences will be too heavy for this country.”

In her remarks, the coordinator of the group, Oyelola Elebuibon, opined that people have an erroneous idea of what witchcraft means, saying members of the group are “good husbands, wives, and mothers, that would always work for the progress of their families and well-wishers”.

She urged the witches and wizards to be of good behavior and put up acts that would encourage people of other faith to seek more knowledge about them.

Source: PUNCH

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Robert Trump Is Dead! US President’s Younger Brother Dies At 71

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

Nigerian man reveals why Christians should not give testimonies in church this…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply