“Picking Kiddwaya was a stupid decision, he is nothing but a spoilt brat” – Erica cries to Laycon, lays several complaints about kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica recently confided in a fellow housemate, Laycon lays several complaintsabout Kiddwaya’s attitude towards her.

Erica told Laycon that she made a very stupid decision by Picking Kiddwaya as her love interest in the house.

According to Erica, Kiddwaya doesn’t make her feel special, and he doesn’t even care about her feelings. She said Kidd is a childish brat who cares about nothing else, except himself.

Speaking further, she expressed that her best friend will be so disappointed in her while watching the show. She, however, said she feels happy with herself, and she’s trying to let go of Kidd.