Police apprehend fleeing Ogun engineer who raped neighbour’s daughter

A man identified as Adewunmi Lawal, an Engineer who has been on the run after allegedly raping his neighbor’s daughter in Ogun State, has been arrested by the police.

The news made rounds earlier that the 16-year-old victim was defiled after the suspect broke into their apartment shortly after her mother who is a widow, traveled to Badagry in Lagos State for prayers.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson for Ogun state, said Adewunmi was arrested in Lagos and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Abimbola said ;