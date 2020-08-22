Police apprehends woman who dumped her newborn baby in a pit toilet

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a woman who dumped her newborn son into a pit toilet, causing his death.

Franca Udokwu was arrested on August 22 by police operatives attached to Ogidi Division following a tip-off.

Upon interrogation, the 30-year-old Franca led police detectives to the pit toilet inside her house where she dumped her baby.

The PPRO, Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, said the baby’s corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and the case is under investigation after Franca will be charged to court.