“Police is my friend”, Naira Marley reacts to his arrest and conviction by Abuja court

Popular Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has reacted to his arrest, and conviction by an Abuja mobile court for flouting the COVID-19 rules after attending a concert in Abuja.

Recall that a Federal Capital Territory mobile court in Abuja today imposed a N200,000 fine on him, for violating the Presidential Task Force guidelines on COVID-19.

A four-count charge was brought against the artiste by the prosecuting team, which he denied.

The presiding magistrate, Idayat Akanni, who handed down the sentence, ordered Naira Marley to pay N50,000 on each of the four counts brought against him.

He was also mandated to publish a public apology to the Federal Government of Nigeria in a national newspaper.

Recall, that Naira Marley had on June 13, 2020, flown into Abuja with his crew for a concert at the Jabi Lake Mall.

However, the “Soapy” crooner has taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to react to his conviction.

He wrote: