Police nabs 60-year-old fake doctor for treating COVID-19 patients in Abuja

A 60-year-old alleged fake doctor, identified as Charles George, has been arrested by the police, for treating coronavirus patients in Abuja.

He was arrested in his one-room apartment at Block 1, Julius Berger Junior Staff Quarters, in Kubwa, by police detectives from the office of the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria confirmed George’s arrest and described it as a major breakthrough.

Syringe (for abortion) and kidney dish, among others, were recovered from the suspect. The fake doctor reportedly subjected his clients to unprofessional medical treatment which “may lead to a sudden and unnatural death.”

The police, however, identified George as a regular customer of the FCDA Police Station and Kubwa Area Command Headquarters. He was said to have been arrested several, for cases involving, mixed medicine and extortion of his clients since 2016.

The Deputy Registrar and Head of the Inspectorate Department of the MDCN, Dr. Victor Gbenro speaking about the arrest, said;