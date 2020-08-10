Polygamy is not just African, it is human — Instagram Comedian Oyemykke says

Popular Instagram celebrity, Abisoye Olukoya Michael popularly known as Oyemykke, has said that polygamy is not just African, that it is human.

Oyemykke who has grown popular on Instagram for his motivational speech noted that any gender can practice polygamy and that’s fine.

He also talked about why polygamy is frowned upon in our society today urging people who want to marry up to 10 partners to go ahead and do so.

He wrote:

“Polygamy is not just African, Polygamy is human. Anybody can practice polygamy Man/woman and that’s also fine. Christianity/jealousy/Balance are huge factors to why polygamy is frowned upon today! So my dear, if you want to marry 10 partners just do it forget background story.”