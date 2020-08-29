TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

Pregnant woman and her two kids burnt to death in a tanker accident in Ondo (photos)

News
By Habeeb Bello
tanker-accident

A pregnant woman, her two children, and one other person were killed in an accident that involved one tanker, one truck, and six motorcycles at Ikare, Akoko North-East local government in Ondo state on Saturday, August 29.

burnt-tanker-accident

Several persons were also injured in the accident.

READ ALSO

Woman who has been waiting for 9years dies after giving…

Pregnant woman in labour dies after allegedly being delayed…

According to reports, a tanker conveying diesel had a brake failure and crashed into a truck, which eventually crushed the commercial motorcyclists.

The spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo, Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed four deaths from the incident. However, eyewitnesses claim the death toll is eight.

burnt-tanker-accident

The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited in a mortuary.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

#BBNaija: It is not possible – Nigerians react as Wathoni reveals she got…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s Dad, reveals son and Erica would have 2 luxury Versace…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

Pregnant woman and her two kids burnt to death in a tanker accident in Ondo…

18-year-old lady reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan

Erica sparks dating rumour with Laycon as the video of her kissing and hugging…

“I love her, I can’t stop crying” – Man laments on Facebook after his girlfriend…

“These are challenging times”- says Governor Sanwo-Olu as he orders…

Three persons lost their lives as boat capsize in Adamawa state

BBNaija star, Uriel Oputa reacts to her online net worth (Video)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More