President Buhari’s daughter and First class graduate, Hanan set to wed Raji Fashola’s Special Adviser

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
hanan-buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter and a First-class graduate of Photography, Hanan is set to wed Mohammed Turad, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola.

hanan-buhari

The president’s daughter is to go down the Aisle with a special adviser to the present Minister of Works & Housing and former Lagos state governor.

The wedding date is September 4, 2020 and it will take place inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa. It has already been tagged as ‘The First Wedding’, being the first wedding to ever happen inside the Aso Villa.

muhammad-turad

Muhammed Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 till May 2007.

Turad was conferred with the traditional title of Wakilin Tudun Wada, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State in April last year.

Hanan Buhari graduated with a first class degree in photograhy from Ravensbourne University in England.

 

