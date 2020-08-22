Regina Daniels and her husband appoints Halima Buhari and Annie Idibia to occupy an important position in their son, Munir’s life (Video)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have named President Buhari’s daughter, Halima Buhari Sheriff and actress, Annie Idibia as godmothers of their son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

The couple revealed this in the 8th episode of their YouTube series, Our Circle — the video covered all the important highlights of their baby’s naming ceremony.

In the video, Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music icon, 2Baba, and President Buhari’s daughter Halima Buhari were named as their son’s godmothers.

According to Ned Nwoko, both godmothers couldn’t make it to the naming ceremony, because they were not informed on time.

Watch the full video of Munir’s naming ceremony below,