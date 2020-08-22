TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s…

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on…

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells…

#BBNaija: “Ozo is not my type, he was the one always in my…

Video of Ozo secretly touching Nengi under the duvet and…

Regina Daniels and her husband appoints Halima Buhari and Annie Idibia to occupy an important position in their son, Munir’s life (Video)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
munir-godmothers

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko have named President Buhari’s daughter, Halima Buhari Sheriff and actress, Annie Idibia as godmothers of their son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Regina-Munir

The couple revealed this in the 8th episode of their YouTube series, Our Circle — the video covered all the important highlights of their baby’s naming ceremony.

READ ALSO

Regina Daniels drops full video of her son’s naming ceremony

Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Talks About What She does…

In the video, Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian music icon, 2Baba, and President Buhari’s daughter Halima Buhari were named as their son’s godmothers.

Halima-Buhari-Sheriff

According to Ned Nwoko, both godmothers couldn’t make it to the naming ceremony, because they were not informed on time.

Watch the full video of Munir’s naming ceremony below,

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Internet on fire as Lady shares photo of Nengi’s alleged boyfriend…

#BBNaija: Kaisha speaks on her father’s ‘Billionaire’ status…

Lady blast tout who harassed her publicly in Lagos (video)

#BBnaija: Pregnancy scare? Vee tells Neo to be scared as she complains about…

BIG BROTHER REVEALED: Meet the man behind the voice you hear on #BBNaija (VIDEO)

Nigerians drag Lady who cries uncontrollably and starts tearing cloth off…

#BBNaija: “I will sleep in your bed tonight” – Wathoni tells Laycon, he responds

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

They refused to come out with their DNA results – Liz Anjorin denounces her…

Regina Daniels and her husband appoints Halima Buhari and Annie Idibia to occupy…

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly fixed heavily drunk…

Woman thrown inside a well by a kidnapper, rescued alive after 3 days (Videos)

Shocking video of three teenage boys narrating how they raped a 13-year-old girl…

#BBNaija: Laycon sad reaction after Kiddwaya was dared to suck Erica’s chest,…

#BBNaija: BrightO and Wathoni having a ‘thing’ under the sheets…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply