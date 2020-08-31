Regina Daniels breaks down in tears as her stepdaughter calls her ‘Mummy’ in public (Video)

Nollywood actress and new mum, Regina Daniels broke down in tears after her stepdaughter, Naya’ called her mummy for the first time.

In the latest episode of Regina Daniels reality show dubbed ‘Our Circle’ n Youtube, billionaire businessman, and lawyer, Ned Nwoko took two of his wives, Laila and Regina, and children on a shopping spree. While shopping for wardrobe overhaul, an emotional moment played out between Laila’s daughter and Regina

Naya Nwoko, daughter of Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani referred to Regina Daniels as ‘mummy’ after she insisted she was not going into her mum’s house but wanted to stay with Regina Daniels. She further revealed that Regina was kind to her during her pregnancy and she loves her company a lot.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Laila Nwoko‘s daughter Maya Naya-Nwoko clocked 8 while her older half brother, Mabrook Nwoko turned 11 yesterday, August 30.

To celebrate the children’s birthday, Nwoko threw an in-house birthday party for them and their moms.

In one of the videos, Laila could be heard calling out Regina Daniels to join her in a selfie video and they vibe together. Watch the video below:

Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they wriggle excitedly at their children’s birthday party