Regina Daniels’ mom shows off impressive dance skills in new video

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, who happens to be the mother of Regina Daniels has shared a part of her which many people might not know and it is her ability to own the dance floor.

A video currently trending online shows that Rita is indeed one woman who can get the attention of many by just her dance steps. In the video, she is seen digging it out why Regina and her friends hail her.

Rita who is dressed in a swimsuit just like the people around her, takes things up a notch when she delves into Igbo traditional dances, earning her praise from her small audience