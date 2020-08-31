Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they wriggle excitedly at their children’s birthday party

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was seen to be getting all attention and having much fun than her co-wives of the billionaire, Ned Nwoko at the birthday party of their children.

Laila Nwoko‘s daughter Maya Naya-Nwoko clocked 8 while her older half brother, Mabrook Nwoko turned 11 yesterday, August 30.

To celebrate the children’s birthday, Nwoko threw an in-house birthday party for them and their moms.

In one of the videos, Laila could be heard calling out Regina Daniels to join her in a selfie video and they vibe together.

Other videos captured the moment they danced around a chair to know who sits on the chair once the DJ abruptly stops the music, of course Regina won.