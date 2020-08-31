Regina Daniels outshines her husband’s other wives as they wriggle excitedly at their children’s birthday party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
regina-daniel-other-wives-birthday-party

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels was seen to be getting all attention and having much fun than her co-wives of the billionaire, Ned Nwoko at the birthday party of their children.

regina-daniel-other-wives-birthday-party

Laila Nwoko‘s daughter Maya Naya-Nwoko clocked 8 while her older half brother, Mabrook Nwoko turned 11 yesterday, August 30.

regina-daniel-other-wives-birthday-party

To celebrate the children’s birthday, Nwoko threw an in-house birthday party for them and their moms.

In one of the videos, Laila could be heard calling out Regina Daniels to join her in a selfie video and they vibe together.

regina-daniel-other-wives-birthday-party

Other videos captured the moment they danced around a chair to know who sits on the chair once the DJ abruptly stops the music, of course Regina won.

Fans have however tagged the bonding between the wives, as “co-wives goals”.

