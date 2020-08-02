TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley in new Instagram post (Photo)

By OluA
Popular Nollywood actress and beautiful mother of one, Regina Daniels seems to have become a proud owner of a new expensive Bentley if her latest Instagram post are to be true.

Regina Daniels was seen with this car in her latest photos she shared on social media as she wished her fans and other social media users a happy Sunday.

The adorable picture have received some mind-blowing reactions from fans as they gush about her beauty and hope she attain more heights.

Sharing the picture, she wrote;

“Happy Sunday 🥰
Mapia invincible waist trainer got me looking snatched”

Even though, the mother of one didn’t claim ownership of the car, it is however, not impossible to say it belongs to her.

Read also: Dj Cuppy features Sir Shina Peters, Wyclef Jean, Teni, Fireboy DML and others in Original Copy

 

