Reno Omokri gives an idea of a show better than #BBNaija

Popular public speaker, Reno Omokri has asked for popular reality show, Big Brother Naija to be scrapped.

Big Brother Naija is no doubt the biggest show in Africa but some citizens have been skeptical about what the show preach as some claim it only exhibit nudity.

Reno Omokri who is popular on social media for his controversial statement have now urged the Government to put an end to the show and give citizens show that promote youth business.

He tweeted:

“Nigeria’s population grows twice faster than her economy. We need shows promoting youth business, not #BBNaija promoting youth sex! We need jobs, not more babies or abortions! We need shows to make youth think of money, not shows to make them horny”