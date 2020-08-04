#SAMA26: Even when he remains offline Davido still wins “Rest Of Africa” Award At South Africa Music Awards (Video)

Even when Davido is offline, his success continues to speak for him online.

This comes as the popular Nigerian singer and DMW label boss recorded another big feat at South Africa Music Awards after he was declared winner of “Rest Of Africa” award category at #SAMA26.

According to SAMA, Davido’s “A Good Time” album made him the winner of the “Rest of Africa” category.

The award event was a virtual held ceremony.

It is no longer news that Davido has gone underground ever for some while now, even though videos of him do surface online from close associates.

Regardless of whatever might be his reason for going underground, the singer continues to be in the news everyday for big feats like this.