See Actor Junior Pope’s epic reply to fan who mocked him for not marrying his wife a virgin

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope just slammed a troll on Instagram who tried to suppress his excitement by mocking him for not marrying his wife a virgin.

It all started when the excited Nollywood actor posted a photo of his wife with the caption

“Truly I Am Blessed….. See Wetin I Dey Chop.”

A troll commented on the post, he wrote:

“But person 1st u Chop am b4 u begin chop”.

Responding to the comment, Junior Pope wrote;

”Doesn’t matter who danceth with who, what matters is who taketh home”

Recall, On May 7, 2020, Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, clocked 36 and his wife, Jennifer Awele-Odonwodo, made sure that the day did not go by unnoticed.