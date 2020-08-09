See Actor Junior Pope’s epic reply to fan who mocked him for not marrying his wife a virgin

Nollywood actor, Junior Pope just slammed a troll on Instagram who tried to suppress his excitement by mocking him for not marrying his wife a virgin.
It all started when the excited Nollywood actor posted a photo of his wife with the caption
“Truly I Am Blessed….. See Wetin I Dey Chop.”
A troll commented on the post, he wrote:
“But person 1st u Chop am b4 u begin chop”.
Responding to the comment, Junior Pope wrote;
”Doesn’t matter who danceth with who, what matters is who taketh home”
Recall, On May 7, 2020, Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, clocked 36 and his wife, Jennifer Awele-Odonwodo, made sure that the day did not go by unnoticed.