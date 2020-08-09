See Actor Junior Pope’s epic reply to fan who mocked him for not marrying his wife a virgin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope just slammed a troll on Instagram who tried to suppress his excitement by mocking him for not marrying his wife a virgin.

junior-pope-wife It all started when the excited Nollywood actor posted a photo of his wife with the caption

“Truly I Am Blessed….. See Wetin I Dey Chop.”

A troll commented on the post, he wrote:

“But person 1st u Chop am b4 u begin chop”.

junior-pope-reply

Responding to the comment, Junior Pope wrote;

”Doesn’t matter who danceth with who, what matters is who taketh home”

Recall, On May 7, 2020, Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, clocked 36 and his wife, Jennifer Awele-Odonwodo, made sure that the day did not go by unnoticed.

