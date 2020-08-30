TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

Moment Erica flashed her backside to Kiddwaya before their big…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman

News
By Habeeb Bello
Barak-obama-chadwick-boseman

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama has reacted to the shocking death of “Black Panther” star actor, Chadwick Boseman.

TheInfong News recalls that the actor died Friday night after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

While mourning him, Obama recalled Boseman visiting the White House in 2013 as he gained fame for playing Baseball great Jackie Robinson in the biopic, “42.”

“Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson,” Obama tweeted Saturday afternoon.

READ ALSO

‘This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020…

Donald Trump fires back at Barack Obama, says his…

“You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what use of his years.”

The former president’s words were shared in reply to Boseman’s own post from 2016, the actor attaching a photo of himself and Obama in 2013 as a “Throwback Thursday” picture.

“Thanks for your service and for your advice,” Boseman told Obama at the time, going on to refer to himself and the former leader as “the prince and the president.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Yahoo Boys track down, strip off and beat up another set of Yahoo boys who…

See Barack Obama’s reaction to the death of Black Panther star, Chadwick…

How Black panther superhero, Chadwick Boseman secretly got married before death

BBNaija 2020: Angry Erica warns Kiddwaya not to ever try what he did to…

Listen to the “recorded’ WhatsApp conversation between Davido and…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica…

Couple welcomes their first baby after three miscarriages (Photo)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More