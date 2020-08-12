TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Teddy A throws followers into confusion over his…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

#BBNaija: Eric opens up on why he ate ‘Noodles’ after…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

It was a musical video – Angela Okorie denies being married

“It is not a joke!” – Annie Idibia angrily reacts to post…

#BBNaija: Watch steamy moment Kidwayya and Erica were caught…

See Fans reactions as Davido follows mystery lady on Instagram, weeks after unfollowing everybody (Photos)

Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido-nikia

Nigerian celebrity singer and father of two, Davido has got fans talking after he followed a mystery lady on his social media page despite the fact that he has declared to go off social media for a while.

davido    About two months ago, Davido took a break off social media as he revealed he had some cleansing to do, had unfollowed everyone on his Instagram page, including his fiancee, Chioma.

But a recent check on his page shows that he’s following a beautiful mystery lady and this has had his fans and followers wondering who she is.

READ ALSO

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

Possible collabo brews as Davido is spotted in a studio with…

nikia-ig

nikia

nikia

nikia

nikia

Here’s how some Nigerians are reacting to the development below,

davido-fans-react

About two months ago, Davido while revealing his intention of staying off social media, stated that all his life, he has been putting people first, but he feels it is time to stop thinking about others and focus on building himself.

Just some days after making the post, the singer unfollowed everyone on his page, including Chioma, which fueled speculations that unfollowing everybody was only a plot to unfollow his fiancee, Chioma without causing a stir on social media.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply