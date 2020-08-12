See Fans reactions as Davido follows mystery lady on Instagram, weeks after unfollowing everybody (Photos)

Nigerian celebrity singer and father of two, Davido has got fans talking after he followed a mystery lady on his social media page despite the fact that he has declared to go off social media for a while.

About two months ago, Davido took a break off social media as he revealed he had some cleansing to do, had unfollowed everyone on his Instagram page, including his fiancee, Chioma.

But a recent check on his page shows that he’s following a beautiful mystery lady and this has had his fans and followers wondering who she is.

Here’s how some Nigerians are reacting to the development below,

About two months ago, Davido while revealing his intention of staying off social media, stated that all his life, he has been putting people first, but he feels it is time to stop thinking about others and focus on building himself.

Just some days after making the post, the singer unfollowed everyone on his page, including Chioma, which fueled speculations that unfollowing everybody was only a plot to unfollow his fiancee, Chioma without causing a stir on social media.