See horrifying moment a 4ft Snake is pulled from a woman’s throat after it crawled into her mouth while she slept

A 4ft snake was pulled out from a Russian woman’s mouth after the reptile crawled in her mouth while she slept.

According to reports, the reptile crawled inside her as she slept in the yard of her home in Levashi village in Dagestan.

When she started feeling sick, she was rushed to a hospital where she was put under general anesthetic.

During her operation, a doctor was filmed removing the snake after inserting a tube down her throat.

The female patient was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

Watch the video below,

Locals in the Levashi village say such incidents happen infrequently and they have advised people not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes slithering inside their mouths.