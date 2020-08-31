TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card”…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

Yahoo Boys track down, strip and beat up another set of Yahoo…

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto kisses…

See horrifying moment a 4ft Snake is pulled from a woman’s throat after it crawled into her mouth while she slept

News
By Habeeb Bello
snake-woman

A 4ft snake was pulled out from a Russian woman’s mouth after the reptile crawled in her mouth while she slept.

snake-woman

According to reports, the reptile crawled inside her as she slept in the yard of her home in Levashi village in Dagestan.

READ ALSO

Rare two-headed snake found in India sanctuary baffles…

Unbelievable! Hunters kill giant snake and what they found…

When she started feeling sick, she was rushed to a hospital where she was put under general anesthetic.

snake-woman

During her operation, a doctor was filmed removing the snake after inserting a tube down her throat.

The female patient was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

Watch the video below,

 

Locals in the Levashi village say such incidents happen infrequently and they have advised people not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes slithering inside their mouths.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes most liked post…

#BBNaija: Erica clashes with Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

Check out the adorable “wedding Invitation card” designed for Erica…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers voted for…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

”This is failed parenting” – Nigerians react to video of a little boy taking…

See horrifying moment a 4ft Snake is pulled from a woman’s throat after it…

Caucasian woman calls the cops on black woman after an argument at Manhattan…

BBNaija: Nengi blames Ozo for Being called out by Ebuka, says he has a hand in…

”I was in a line for over 3 hours outside in the heat” – Former BBN Star, Uriel…

DJ Cuppy reacts as man tells international brand to drop her as their ambassador…

Fans react, shades Erica for saying she is responsible for Laycon’s fame and…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More