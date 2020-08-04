Seven suspects have been arrested over the murder of BBNaija Khafi Kareem’s brother, Alexander

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of BBNaija star, Khafi Kareem’s younger brother, Alexander who was shot dead in west London.

Five men, aged 18 to 24, a boy, 16, and a woman, 34, were arrested in suspicion of the murder, and are in custody.

Mr. Kareem’s sister Khafi Kareem, a Met Police officer, said her brother’s life had “mattered”. Alexander had just been to a shop and was riding a scooter to a friend’s home when he was killed on Askew Road.

A white Range Rover, which had been seen speeding away from the crime scene, was later found burnt out.

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said the arrests were a “significant development.”

“I believe this murder to have been a case of mistaken identity, perpetrated recklessly and with no regard whatsoever for human life.

“We will continue to work hard to make sure those responsible are brought to justice.”