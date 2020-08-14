TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“She paused her age for a while” – Nigerians react to photo of 15-year-old Nengi clubbing with Davido in 2013

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
nengi-davido
The housemate Nengi who claims she’s currently 22yrs old is causing controversy amongst fans outside the house again as she gets dragged for looking older than a 15-year-old girl in the photo which she took with Davido 7 years ago.

Some fans also noted that if she was actually 15yrs back then in 2013, then clubbing with Davido is a crime because she was still a minor (under 18).

nengi-davido However, others believe she’s just trying to play smart in the house, so she can mingle with both the old and young in the house.

nengi=davido

