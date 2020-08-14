“She paused her age for a while” – Nigerians react to photo of 15-year-old Nengi clubbing with Davido in 2013
The housemate Nengi who claims she’s currently 22yrs old is causing controversy amongst fans outside the house again as she gets dragged for looking older than a 15-year-old girl in the photo which she took with Davido 7 years ago.
Some fans also noted that if she was actually 15yrs back then in 2013, then clubbing with Davido is a crime because she was still a minor (under 18).
However, others believe she’s just trying to play smart in the house, so she can mingle with both the old and young in the house.
