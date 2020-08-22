Shocking video of three teenage boys narrating how they raped a 13-year-old girl in Katsina

On the 19th of August 2020, the Katsina State Police Command paraded 3 teenage boys for having allegedly gang-raped and drown a 13-year-old girl in a pond in Danmusa local government area in their farmland in Katsina on August 14.
According to Isah, the trio, all from Danmusa town, allegedly conspired, attacked and gang-raped a 13-year-old girl from Dutsen-Dadi village in Danmusa Local Government Area in their farmland on Aug. 14, 2020.
He said that after raping the victim, they threw her into a nearby pond, as a result of which, she got drown and died.
The spokesman added that the victim’s dead body was later discovered and taken to Danmusa Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
A video of the boys recounting how they carried out the act has been shared online.
Watch the video below;
