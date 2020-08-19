Singer Runtown and his Sudanese lover, Adut Akech, jet out to Greece to celebrate his birthday (Video)

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Douglas Jack Agu, known professionally Runtown and his Sudanese lover, Adut Akech, jet out to Greece to celebrate his birthday.

The singer has found love in the arms of a Sudanese model, Adut Akech and we are here for it.

Runtown was pictured loved up with his fiancee Adut Akech in Greece as they celebrate his birthday together.

This is coming weeks after the ”mad over you” crooner proposed to Adut, who is a South Sudanese-Australian fashion model.

Adut also took to her social media page to share loved-up posts of herself and Runtown with the caption ;

Happiest birthday to my person, my G and lover. I’m grateful to be spending this special day with you. Wishing you more life, success and happiness, love you baby @runtown 😻❤️🤞🏾

Go wish SoundGod a happy birthday 🎈🙌🏾

Watch the video below;