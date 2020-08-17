Social media users praise lady who broke her fiancee’s heart by returning his ring after eight years of engagement

Faku Mpolweni, a South African man, has recently taken to his social media page to lament on how his heart was broken his fiancee when she returned their rings 8 years later.

Mpolweni who was deeply hurt, in a post made via his Twitter account on Saturday, August 15, narrates how his fiancee decided to call off their engagement after eight years of dating.

While sharing the news, he also stated that women should never be trusted. In his words; “She returned my ring Ring today after 8years of engagement yonke. Never trust women.”

Social media users were not too pleased with his decision to keep her tied down for eight years without making a move to tie the knot, hence, many reacted via his comment section.

Read some reactions below.