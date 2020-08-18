Social media users Shade as young woman that celebrates divorce with a big cake

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Habeeb Bello
southafrican-woman-divorce

A young South African woman has caused an uproar on social media, Twitter after she happily celebrated getting divorced with her husband.

A social media user identified as Lungi Shozi (@IamlungiDee) on Monday, August 17, shared images after getting the divorce.

In the photos, the lady is seen wearing a sash reading “Divorced Diva.” She also bought herself a designer cake saying: “I do, I did, I’m done. Divorced at last.”

divorced-diva

Shozi captioned the photos: “People celebrate their divorce now.”

Divorce-cake

See reactions from her followers below;

@Billygoatblanks replied: YOUNG MEN, if you’re reading this DO NOT GET MARRIED! Women now days just want the title of wife but don’t know how to be wives! Just date them and move on when you get bored with them!

@malusi_luso, commented: “The world have normalised nonsense.”

@Sbu116, said: “And then same person you go back her timeline a few years you will see her shading singles, hypocrites.”

@Kiyax888, added: “Imagine not celebrating peace of mind, sleep without crying, punching-bag free life etc. Deserving of a holiday.”

@KgomotsoTlhapan Trying to convince people that you “finally happy.” After the divorce party when you alone, you cry yourself to sleep coz you know you’ve failed yourself and your family.

 

