TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Check out new photos of Chioma amidst pregnancy rumours

Some fans who insulted BBNaija’s Bam Bam are still single – Actress Lilian Afegbai

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nollywood actress, Lillian Afegbai has taken to social media to attack fans who are criticising housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Erica and Kiddwaya.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been trending ever since a video of them making out in the duvet went viral on social media.

Not too pleased with the attention the clip is getting on social media, Lillian Afegbai slammed fans who are criticising their move by using Bam Bam as a case study.

READ ALSO

‘Build an empire with your man to earn respect’,…

Don’t envy what you don’t understand – Lilian Afegbai…

According to Afegbai, Bam Bam who was also caught in such drama during her time at the show with Miracle is married and some fans are still single despite not participating.

See her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Some fans who insulted BBNaija’s Bam Bam are still single – Actress Lilian…

Robert Trump Is Dead! US President’s Younger Brother Dies At 71

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

Laycon states why Kiddwaya is one of his favourite housemates

Nigerian man reveals why Christians should not give testimonies in church this…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply