Some fans who insulted BBNaija’s Bam Bam are still single – Actress Lilian Afegbai

Nollywood actress, Lillian Afegbai has taken to social media to attack fans who are criticising housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Erica and Kiddwaya.

Erica and Kiddwaya have been trending ever since a video of them making out in the duvet went viral on social media.

Not too pleased with the attention the clip is getting on social media, Lillian Afegbai slammed fans who are criticising their move by using Bam Bam as a case study.

According to Afegbai, Bam Bam who was also caught in such drama during her time at the show with Miracle is married and some fans are still single despite not participating.

See her post below: